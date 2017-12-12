19:02, 12 December 2017 | GMT +6
Mukhtar Tinikeyev elected Deputy Chairman of Trade Unions Federation
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mukhtar Tinikeyev was elected Deputy Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
"Dear friends, I was elected Deputy Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of the Republic of Kazakhstan during a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Federation," Mukhtar Tinikeyev, a former member of the Kazakh Majilis, says on Facebook.
Photo hcbarys.kz