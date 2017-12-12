EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:02, 12 December 2017 | GMT +6

    Mukhtar Tinikeyev elected Deputy Chairman of Trade Unions Federation

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mukhtar Tinikeyev was elected Deputy Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    "Dear friends, I was elected Deputy Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of the Republic of Kazakhstan during a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Federation," Mukhtar Tinikeyev, a former member of the Kazakh Majilis, says on Facebook.

    Photo hcbarys.kz

    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!