Multi-national Norouz festivity held in Berlin

BERLIN. KAZINFORM - Embassies of nine countries - Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan -- hosted the annual special Norouz festivity in Berlin on Sunday, according to IRNA.

Hundreds of people, among them foreign diplomats and German foreign ministry officials, attended the colourful and cheerful festivities at Berlin's Ethnological Museum.

The program featured traditional music performances from the above mentioned countries. Iran's folk music group TASIAN entertained the audience with its traditional music show. Several guests displayed also traditional dresses and handicrafts from Central Asia. A highlight of the Norouz festivities was also a nine-nation food buffet and a children's workshop aimed at getting them acquainted with the Norouz tradition.

An estimated 300 million people worldwide celebrate Norouz, with traditions and rituals particularly strong in the Balkans, the Black Sea and Caspian Sea regions, the Caucasus, Central and South Asia, and the Middle East.

The UN and UNESCO have recognized March 21 as the International Day of Norouz.