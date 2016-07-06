Multiethnic Russia photo project to go on display in Minsk on 8 July

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The photo project titled as Multiethnic Russia will be running in the National History Museum of Belarus from 8 to 24 July, BelTA learned from Yekaterina Ivanova, the curator of the exhibition.

The Russian Federation is a multiethnic and multi-faith state. The inter-ethnic relations have been an important issue in the country in all periods of its development. The photo project tells about the historical heritage of the country: harmony of cultures and traditions where each character represents his people, religious affiliation and experiences a deep sense of civic pride.



The Faces of Russia book will be presented as part of the project. It tells the stories of 37 representatives of different peoples. "The people who have participated in the project know how to combine the two cultures and not be torn to pieces," said Yekaterina Ivanova.



The project has been prepared by the "Federal Jewish National Cultural Autonomy jointly with the Jewish National Fund, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.