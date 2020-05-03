Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean DMZ guard post: JCS

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Multiple bullets from North Korea hit a South Korean guard post inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), prompting the South to broadcast a warning and fire back, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, Yonhap reports.

The gunshots hit the guard unit in the central border town of Cheorwon at around 7:41 a.m.. No casualties or damage to South Korean facilities were reported, according to the JCS.

Following the incident, the military issued broadcast warnings, and fired back twice, it added.

«We are taking actions via inter-Korean communication lines to grasp the detailed situation and to prevent any further incidents. And we also maintain a necessary readiness posture,» the JCS said in a release.