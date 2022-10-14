Mummified Alpine marmot 6,600 years old says analysis

ROME. KAZINFORM - A mummified Alpine marmot or groundhog found at an altitude of 4,300 metres on Mt Rosa in August is 6,600 years old, according to an initial analysis of the mummy, ANSA reports.

«The calibrated carbon dating has revealed that the exemplar lived around 6,600 years ago, in the Neolithic Age,» said the report.

«The reliability of the result, equal to 95.4%, attests to the eceptional nature of the find that puts the Lyskamm mummy's lifetime between 4,691 and 4,501 BC».

The carbon dating was done in a US lab on a sample of the marmot's rib.

The animal was found on the eastern wall of the Lyskamm Glacier after the glacier shrank due to climate change.





Photo: ANSA











