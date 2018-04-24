Mummy discovered in shrine compound in south Tehran

SHAHR-E-REY. KAZINFORM Head of Committee of Cultural Heritage and Tourism of Tehran City Islamic Council Hassan Khalilabadi said on Monday that a mummy has been discovered in western part of Abdulazim Shrine in south of Tehran during development operations, IRNA reports.

He told the Islamic Republic News Agency on Monday that the mummy was found while construction work was done in the western yard of the holy shrine.

The issue was declared to the related organizations and the operation was ceased.

Concerning rumors spread that the mummy was the dead body of Reza Shah, the founder of Pahlavi Dynasty, Khalilabadi said it was 'possible'. The issue is being investigated by the responsible bodies, he added.