Munich shooting: Gunman acted alone, say police

MUNICH. KAZINFORM - A shooting at a Munich shopping centre which left nine people dead was carried out by one gunman who then killed himself, German police have said.

The suspect was an 18-year-old German-Iranian dual national who lived in Munich, police told a news conference, but his motive is unclear, BBC News reports.



Sixteen people were injured, three critically, police added.



A huge manhunt was launched following reports that up to three gunmen had been involved in the attack.



The body of the suspect was found about 1km (0.6 miles) from the Olympia shopping centre in the north-western suburb of Moosach.



Munich police chief Hubertus Andrae told the news conference early on Saturday that the suspect had not been known to police and there were no known links to terror groups, although investigations were continuing.



The reports of three suspected attackers came when witnesses saw two people leaving the scene in a car "at considerable speed", but they were later confirmed not to be involved, he added.



"The motive or explanation for this crime is completely unclear," he said.



Mr Andrae also said that children were among the casualties, but gave no further details.



Following the attack, the Bavarian capital's transport system was suspended and the central railway station evacuated. Public transport was reopened several hours later when police gave a cautious "all clear".



Thousands of people stranded by the emergency and unable to get home were offered shelter by local residents.

