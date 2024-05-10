Muqiyat Zharmukhametuly appointed Deputy Chairman of XUAR People's Government

Muqiyat Zharmukhametuly, an ethnic Kazakh living in China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the People's Government of XUAR, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Tianshannet.

As reported, the Standing Committee of the XIV People's Congress of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region held its 10th session in Urumqi on May 8.

After the voting, a decision was taken to appoint Muqiyat Zharmukhametuly as Deputy Chairman of the People's Government of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. An oath-taking ceremony took place.

Muqiyat Zharmukhametuly was born in 1967 in Jeminay county of Altay prefecture of XUAR. He graduated from the Central Party School. Previously, he was Deputy Chief of the Standing Committee of the XUAR People’s Congress and Chairman of the XUAR Federation of Trade Unions, Deputy Chairman of All-China Federation of Trade Unions.