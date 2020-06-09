EN
    18:35, 09 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Mural depicting Abai appears in Nur-Sultan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A portrait of Abai, eminent Kazakh poet, composer, founder of the Kazakh written literature, appeared on the wall of an apartment building located on Abai Avenue, 50 in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

    According to the official website of the capital's mayor's office, the portrait is dedicated to the poet's 175th anniversary.

    The Kazakh capital also has the murals devoted to frontline health workers fighting against the coronavirus, as well as to the hero, military commander, Great Patriotic War veteran Bauyrzhan Momyshuly.


