    19:45, 20 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Mural depicting poet Zhambyl Zhabayev appears on wall of building in Petropavlovsk

    Фото: пресс-служба акимата города Петропавловск
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – A mural made of ceramic tiles depicting great Kazakh poet Zhambyl Zhabayev appeared on a wall of a building on Zhambyl Zhabayev Street in Petropavlovsk, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Bolat Asserbekov, native of North Kazakhstan region, member of the Union of Painters of Kazakhstan, authored the project. He is also the author of the mural with a portrait of Abai, 1.5-century mosque reconstruction project.

    According to the city’s mayor Adilbek Aubakirov, it is planned to create a mural depicting Kazakh poet Magzhan Zhumabayev on the street bearing his name.


    North Kazakhstan region
