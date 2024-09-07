Mural to celebrate Akhmet Baiturssynov’s legacy unveils in Kostanay

A mural featuring the Ult Ustazy (Teacher of the Nation) Akhmet Baiturssynov appeared on the wall of a dormitory of the Allur Plant in Kostanay, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The mural concept is to commemorate Baiturssynov's significant contributions to the promotion of the Kazakh language and culture. Additionally, it seeks to personify the memory of his invaluable role in the national revival.

The purpose is to honor the memory of Akhmet Baiturssynov and express gratitude for his invaluable contribution to the formation of national identity. We want the artists to not only portray Akhmet Baiturssynov but also convey his spirit's greatness, which imbues the mural with a sense of vitality and inspiration, the plant’s press service said.