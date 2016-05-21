Murat Abenov elected as head of information group under Land Reform Commission

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Public figure Murat Abenov will supervise the work of information group under the Land Reform Commission.

Abenov's candidature was supported by majority of members of the commission at its 2nd session on May 21.

Recall that participants of the 1st session agreed to form 4 working groups - legal, economic, information and oversight. Heads of the groups will be elected during the 2nd session.

Murat Abenov is a member of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament of the 4th and 5th convocation and former Vice Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.