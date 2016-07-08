Murat Abenov named as Deputy Chairman of National Chamber of Entrepreneurs «Atameken"

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Murat Abenov has become a member of the Board and has been appointed as Deputy Chairman of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken", Kazinform has learnt from the chamber's press service.

The 51-year-old Abenov is a graduate of the Abai Kazakh Pedagogic Institute and the Kazakh Humanitarian Law University.



He began his professional career in the sphere of education, then, worked at the regional administration of Kyzylorda region. In 2005-2007 he was deputy akim (governor) of Kyzylorda region and was responsible for social issues.



Abenov was member of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, in 2007 and 2012. He also served as Vice Minister of Education and Science in 2012-2013.



Since 2015 he has been hosting Serpilis TV Show on Kazakhstan TV Channel.