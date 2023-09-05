Murat Aitenov released from his position as Shymkent Mayor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to relieve Murat Aitenov of his duties as the Mayor of Shymkent city, Kazinform quotes the Akorda press service.

Born in 1981 is a graduate of the Krasnodar Military Institute named after General of the Army S. Shtemenko, the Karaganda Economic University, and the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

Since January 21, 2020 has been serving as the Mayor of Shymkent.