Murat Baimukashev appointed Deputy Internal Affairs Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Murat Baimukashev has been appointed as Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan as decreed by the Kazakh Head of State, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Born on May 23, 1967, in Semey city, he graduated from the Kazakh Agricultural Institute, Karaganda High School of the National Security Committee, had his master’s degree from the Russian National Economy and Public Administration Academy under the Russian President.

Between 2013 and 2019, he worked as head of the legislation, defense, and rule of law department of the Kazakh Prime Minister’s Office.

In 2019 and 2020, he was deputy secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan. In 2020, he was Chairman of the Administration Police Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.