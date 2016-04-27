12:23, 27 April 2016 | GMT +6
Murat Imandossov appointed State Inspector of President’s Executive Office
ASTANA. KAZINFORM By an order of the President's Executive Office dated April 25, 2016, Murat Imandossov has been appointed State Inspector of the State Control and Organizational-Territorial Development Department of the President's Executive Office, Kyzylorda regional administration says.
M. Imandossov was born in 1972 in Kyzylorda region. He is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University majoring in Economics, al-Farabi Kazakh National University majoring in Law. In different years, he worked as a Chief of the Kyzylorda Regional Antimonopoly Department, and Akim of Kazaly and Karmakshy districts. Prior to this appointment, he headed Kyzylorda Regional Department for Industrial-Innovative Development.