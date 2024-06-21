Murat Nurtleu outlines Kazakhstan’s CSTO chairmanship priorities

At the extended meeting of the Foreign Ministers Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, held in Almaty today, Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan outlined the priorities of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in CSTO, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Kazakh Minister said that the CSTO plays a role of an effective and in-demand international structure aimed at ensuring collective security.

“Together with our colleagues, we have just discussed, in a narrow format, the tendencies of development of the international and regional situation and its impact on security of the CSTO member-states. The exchange of views showed common interest in preventing the relevant challenges and threats to collective security. We have synchronized our assessment of the current situation and prospects for the development of the situation in Afghanistan and in the Middle East. We are confident that the only solution to the decades-long conflict is the establishment of the Palestinian State along the 1967 borders with the capital in East Jerusalem. In whole, we call for the settlement of all disputes in a peaceful manner based on the UN Charter and generally recognized norms of international law,” Murat Nurtleu said.

The CSTO foreign ministers also discussed a number of joint statements including on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belarus from the Nazi invaders, as well as on peaceful use of space and cooperation in information security issues.

“The approaches of the CSTO member states to the pressing issues of international and regional security are similar to a large extent. Our communication was fruitful and productive. I am confident that the propositions voiced by our colleagues will be implemented for the benefit of our Organization. For our part, Kazakhstan as the CSTO presiding country will continue taking efforts to ensure balanced development of charter-based areas of cooperation,” the Kazakh Minister added.

Murat Nurtleu informed also attendees about the course of implementation of the priorities outlined by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

He said the CSTO enjoys active cooperation with the UN, CIS, SCO and other international structures.

“We consider it important to continue the practice of inviting the representatives of the relevant structures of the UN, SCO RATS, CIS Anti-Terrorist Center and other organizations to the meetings of the working groups on Afghanistan at the CSTO Foreign Ministers Council. Joint activities on improving operational and combat training of the CSTO forces are held regularly. Kazakhstan is actively preparing for holding the Indestructible Brotherhood 2004 and Skala-2024 command and staff exercises in its territory this fall,” he said.

He reminded of Kazakhstan’s active involvement in such CSTO joint operations as Canal, Nelegal, PROKSI and Nayomnik. As part of these activities, Kazakhstan plans to implement a number of priorities in combating terrorism and extremism, countering illegal traffic in drugs and crimes in IT sector.