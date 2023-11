ASTANA. KAZINFORM - One year ago IBO middleweight champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin stopped British boxer Martin Murray in the 11th round in Monte Carlo, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Murray took to his Twitter account to remind his fans of that day.

"1 year ago today I went to war with @GGGBoxing. The best fighter I've shared a ring with by far #Legend," he wrote.