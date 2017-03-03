EN
    18:30, 03 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Murray tops Kohlschreiber after saving 7 match points

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Scottish world No. 1 Andy Murray saved seven match points in an epic second-set tiebreaker before going on to defeat Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (20-18), 6-1 Thursday night at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Kazinform has learnt from Agencia EFE.

    The win puts Murray in the semifinals of this hard-court event and keeps alive his hopes of capturing his first title of 2017.

    "It's obviously a special match to win because of how it went," Murray said saying on the ATP World Tour's Web site. "I'll probably never play another tie-break like that again. I have been playing on the tour for 11, 12 years now, and nothing's been close to that."

    Next up for Murray in Friday's semifinals will be either Russian qualifier Evgeny Donskoy, who stunned third-seeded Swiss Roger Federer on Wednesday, or seventh-seeded Frenchman Lucas Pouille.


