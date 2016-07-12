Museum and travel agencies of Kyrgyzstan join efforts to improve tourism experience

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Representatives of 25 tourism businesses and museums from across the Kyrgyz Republic gathered in Bishkek on July 12 to highlight the rich heritage of museums throughout the country and to discuss the important role these museums can play in the tourist industry. The Center for Museum Initiatives organized the event in partnership with the United States through USAID's Business Growth Initiative (BGI).

Heads of five Kyrgyzstani museums: the National Museum of Fine Arts, the Suleiman Too Museum in Osh, the Burana Tower Memorial Complex, the Naryn Oblast Museum and the Karakol Museum presented an overview of their collections and services for tourists. The event encourages tour operators to bring tourists and expose them to the priceless heritage collected in the museums and will help both the museums and tour operators to collaborate in expanding the potential for tourism activities in the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazinform refers to Kabar.



"It was great to learn that our country has numerous interesting museum collections in each region. We have been working with only a few museums so far, unaware of many of the regional museums. I am sure that from now on our tour packages will include more cultural and historic attractions," says Ms. Altynai Musabaeva of Ak Sai Travel.



This event is part of USAID's promotion of museums, as an integral part of tourism development. USAID's partnership with the Center for Museum Initiatives applies best international practices to improve museum exhibitions and services.



USAID's Business Growth Initiative builds and strengthens the competitiveness of Kyrgyz tourism destinations and attractions and other economic sectors including tourism, apparel manufacturing and construction materials.