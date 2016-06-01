Museum of Peace and Accord to be unveiled in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Museum of Peace and Accord is to be unveiled within the walls of the Palace of Peace and Accord in Astana.

Vice Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Marat Azilkhanov revealed the news at the 15th session of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in the Kazakh capital on Wednesday.



"The Secretariat has developed a concept of the museum that will collect materials, documents and artifacts and carry out research in the field of development of dialogue of culture and religions," Mr. Azilkhanov said at the session.



In his words, the museum will showcase documents and materials of the Congress, the Secretariat, original documents and copies, photos, information about various projects, etc.