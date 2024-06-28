Museum of the Future to host two workshops titled ‘Jobs of the Future’

The Museum of the Future will feature two captivating workshops centred around 'Jobs of the Future' on 30th June, 2024. These insightful workshops will explore future career opportunities within the sustainability sector, WAM reports.

In collaboration with the ‘School of Humanity’ this programme is led by experts in the field to provide valuable insights and guidance to participants. The ‘Jobs of the Future’ programme will explore key careers within the sustainability sector including AgriTech specialists and sustainability consultants. This unique workshop also offers a distinctive chance for career discovery through hands-on, practical experiences, where participants will engage in simulated projects mirroring the roles and duties of future professions.

Jobs of the Future Workshop 1: Mastering the Skills of a Sustainable Consultant

Amidst growing challenges in climate change, sustainability consultants play a pivotal role in guiding global organisations towards sustainability. Participants will explore the causes and consequences of climate change and understand the critical importance of climate change experts in today's world.

The workshop takes place from 10:00 to 12:00 at the Museum of the Future and is facilitated by Sustainability Consultant, Saasha Gulamani. Attendees will also conclude with a simulation activity, honing their skills through real-world case studies.

Jobs of the Future Workshop 2: Unveiling the Future Role of an AgriTech Specialist

As part of a global focus on food security, many countries are turning to vertical and indoor farming in order to boost production and enhance food supplies. Participants will delve into the prospective role of AgriTech Specialists and their potential in educating and guiding future generations.

This second workshop will take place from 13:30 to 14:30 and will enable participants to explore new methods of agricultural technology. Additionally, attendees will engage in a mini-hackathon addressing a food security challenge in the UAE.