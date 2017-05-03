Museums of Karaganda region present tourist services

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM A presentation of tourist services of the region's museums was held in Karaganda, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the regional administration, the event was organized by the local culture, archives and documentation departments and the local lore and history museum.

All 16 museums of the region presented tourist routes, brought handouts and souvenirs. The event is aimed at promoting the region's historical and cultural heritage and development of domestic tourism.

Among the participants was mining and smelting museum of Zhezd, Zhezgazgan, which is the only such museum not only in Kazakhstan, but in Central Asia.

According to the administration, the Bukhar-Zhyrau district museum of Kazakh batyr Narbote and the Kalmyk girl Tsetsen.

There are 16 museums and 2,700 monuments of archeology and ancient architecture, including 22 - of national importance and over 1,500 - local.