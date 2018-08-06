Music Holidays at the Astana Opera

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Young artists - students of prestigious foreign music universities - will perform in their homeland. An exciting concert Music Holidays will take place at the Astana Opera Chamber Hall on August 10.

Talented students from Kazakhstan, international competitions laureates, who are studying in the world's best musical educational institutions, will present their art to the capital's audience, Astana Opera's official website reads.

Students of the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory Doskhan Zheksembai (bass trombone), Karina Izmailova (piano), Azhar Kadyrova (cello), as well as pupils of the Central Music School of the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory Aliya Assanova (piano), Elnura Ruslanbekkyzy (violin) will take part in the concert.

Students of the well-known Austrian schools - pianist Temirlan Beissenbai (Mozarteum University Salzburg) and violinist Karina Daulet (The Anton Bruckner Private University, Linz) will perform together with them.

This evening, the most often performed to date work of the French composer Ernest Chausson - Poème for violin and orchestra, op. 25 will be presented to the audience. Poème, which has become a staple of the violin repertoire, is characterized by its vibrant harmony and magnificent orchestration.

In addition, Frédéric Chopin's Ballade No. 1 in G minor, Op. 23 will be performed. This piece is the composer's greatest creative achievement, the first major work in which he tackles the topics of the destinies of his country and people.

Johannes Brahms' famous Rhapsody No.1 in B minor, op. 79 will be offered to the listeners. The work is an excellent example of J. Brahms' concert pianism.

The program also features other world classical music masterpieces.

The performance will begin at 19:00.