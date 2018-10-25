Music of Great Steppe played in Ireland

DUBLIN. KAZINFORM - At the opening of its week-long tour in the cities of Great Britain and Ireland, the Kazakh Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra performed its first concert in Dublin on October 23. The concert was organised by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the United Kingdom. The concert formed part of the Modern Kazakh Culture in a Global World project and was timed to celebrate the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Ireland, kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in London.

The Chamber Orchestra of the Kazakh State Philharmonic named after the traditional Kazak musician Zhambyl Zhabayev, is recongnised as one of the best musical ensembles in Kazakhstan. The concert programme included the works of traditional Kazakh composers such as Kurmangazy and Dauletkerey, alongside works from celebrated European composers Rossini and Vivaldi.







The soloist, the famous Canadian violinist Lara St. John, was joined by the winner of numerous awards, Kazakh clarinetist Bekturgan Zholaman. The orchestra performed under the baton of famous Kazakh conductor Erbolat Akhmedyarov.



Addressing the concert's guests, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ireland Erlan Idrissov noted that the event was a unique opportunity to get acquainted with the nomadic culture of the Kazakhs. He also noted the positive pace of development of relations between the two countries in recent years, especially in the fields of education and information technologies.







The performance received warm accolades from the concert's guests, including the Second Secretary General of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Rory Montgomery, ambassadors of a number of leading states, Irish politicians, business executives, cultural experts, as well as members of the diplomatic corps.



The Dublin concert is part of the Kazakh Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra's tour in Ireland and the United Kingdom. Two more concerts will take place in Manchester and London on October 25 and 26, respectively.



