Music school goes on fire in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A fire has broken out at the Zhubanov music school for gifted youngsters in Almaty city this morning, a source at the Almaty emergencies department confirms.

According to reports, the fire started around 10:50 a.m. Firefighters summoned to the scene managed to bring the fire under control by 11:16 a.m. The blaze damaged an area of 12 square meters. No casualties were reported. A special commission will determine the cause of fire.