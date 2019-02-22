Music video about Khojaly tragedy unveiled in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On February 22, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan commemorated memory of the victims of Khojaly tragedy. The attendees were demonstrated a music video to the song "February Thunderstorm" created by a Kazakh team.

The song was performed by Kazakhstani singer Neila Guliyeva, the composer is Azat Ospanov. Director of the music video is Alen Niyazbekov and producer is Dana Ryskeldinova. Other members of them are arranger Azilkhan Zhumaliyev, guitar player Kazbek Akbayev and musician Shakhriyar Imanov from Azerbaijan. The host of the event is poet and writer, head of the Avant-Garde Association Dina Oraz.



Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan Rashad Mammadov thanked the project participants and awarded them with letters of gratitude.