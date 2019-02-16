Musicians from Kazakhstan, U.S. and Serbia to perform at Astana Opera

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Famous musicians from Kazakhstan, the U.S. and Serbia will perform at the Astana Opera Chamber Hall. A remarkable concert from the Musical Intersection series will be presented to the listeners on February 16, the press service of Astana Opera informs.

Soloists - Concertmasters of the Astana Opera orchestra - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Bagdat Abilkhanov, Aisulu Baikenova (violins), Dennis Krasnokutsky (viola, USA), Maja Rajkovic (piano, Serbia) will take part in the concert. Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdinov will conduct the Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra.

This evening, two brilliant works - Aleksandar S. Vujic's Srpsko Kolo for two violins and orchestra and Maurizio Bignone's The Legend of Zelda for viola, two violins, piano and chamber orchestra will be performed for the first time in Kazakhstan.

"In this concert, we will perform classical works that have been popular among listeners for several centuries, as well as new creations by marvelous contemporary authors. A.S. Vujic's Srpsko Kolo is a virtuoso, fiery dance, based on Serbian folk melodies. The parts of two violins and chamber orchestra constantly echo each other, as if competing among themselves, intercepting musical themes from each other. An interesting, incredibly beautiful work The Legend of Zelda was written by the composer M. Bignone especially for our cast of musicians. We performed these pieces for the first time last year on tour in Belgrade, this time the chamber orchestra part will also be added to our instrumental ensemble. We are pleased to invite the residents and guests of the capital to enjoy wonderful music," Aisulu Baikenova noted.

The rich program also features national and foreign classical masterpieces. A musician from the USA, Professor Dennis Krasnokutsky will perform Viola Concerto by outstanding Kazakh composer T. Kazhgaliyev. W.A. Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 19 in F major, soloist - renowned Serbian pianist Maja Rajkovic, and S. Barber's Adagio for Strings will be presented to the audience.

The concert will begin at 17:00.