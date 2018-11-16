Musicians playing national instruments to support Dimash in London

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meeting with prominent Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen and his father Kanat Aitbayev, Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly discussed the upcoming concert in London, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Terra ballet troupe and musicians of the national instruments ensemble, who will give support by adding a national flavor to Kazakh songs. We receive assistance in terms of organizing the concert. If all goes well, you will see results. 60 percent of all the songs at the concert will be performed in the Kazakh language," said Kanat Aitbayev.





In turn, Dimash Kudaibergen said that the concert in London will be live and he will sing about 30 songs.



It is to be recalled that Dimash Qudaibergen is going to give a concert in London on November 19. The concert by the Kazakh singer is now being advertised on screens in Central London.