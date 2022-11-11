Muslim Council of Elders, N. Nazarbayev Centre sign agr't on development of interfaith and inter-civilisation dialogue

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with the Chairman of the N. Nazarbayev Centre on the development of interfaith and inter-civilisation dialogue Bulat Sarsenbayev.

The aim of the MoC is to promote cooperation in the fields of interreligious and intercultural dialogue specifically in Central Asia as well as coordinating efforts towards correcting misconceptions and spreading tolerance and coexistence amongst young people, WAM reports.

The Chairman of the N. Nazarbayev Centre on the development of interfaith and inter-civilisation dialogue Bulat Sarsenbayev praised the Muslim Council of Elders under the Chairmanship of the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb for its role in promoting dialogue and coexistence.

He also noted the Grand Imam’s recent participation at the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions which was held in Kazakhstan in September as well the recent participation the ‘Bahrain Dialogue Forum’ which saw the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar once again meet with Pope Francis and other leaders of the Catholic Church.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam noted the MoC between the N. Nazarbayev Centre on the development of interfaith and inter-civilisation dialogue will no doubt positively impact the spread of coexistence, tolerance and peace in Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

Abdelsalam also praised Kazakhstan’s important role in consolidating interreligious and intercultural dialogue and the positive results of the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions which was held in September in the capital Nur-Sultan and the event’s adoption of the Document on Human Fraternity as an important source for interreligious and intercultural dialogue.

The meeting was attended by a number of officials.

Photo: wam.ae