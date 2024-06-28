EN
    10:55, 28 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Muslim Council of Elders to join Secretariat meeting of Congress of World and Traditional Religions' Leaders

    Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

    Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to the UAE Najmedin Mukhametaliuly met with the Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, Mohamed Abdelsalam, the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry reported.

    The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation issues and exchanged views on the upcoming events.

    Najmedin Mukhametaliuly thanked Mohamed Abdelsalam for his regular participation in the work of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

    In turn, Mohamed Abdelsalam emphasized the importance of Kazakhstan’s initiatives in promoting interfaith and intercivilizational dialogue, noting that the ideas of the Congress align with the goals of the Muslim Council of Elders. The Secretary-General confirmed his participation in the upcoming Secretariat meeting of the Congress scheduled for October this year.

    The parties discussed the importance of the Council’s Central Asian representative office, opened in Astana last year, and exchanged views on upcoming events.

    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
