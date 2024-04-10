EN
    07:16, 10 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Muslims of Kazakhstan celebrate Eid al-Fitr

    Oraza Ait
    Photo credit: Maxat Shagyrbayev/Kazinform

    Muslims of Kazakhstan celebrate today, April 10 Eid al-Fitr, also known as Oraza Ait, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Eid al-Fitr is one of the major holidays that marks the end of the Ramadan fast.

    The tradition of Eid al-Fitr was started in Medina in 624 by the prophet Muhammad. The most popular greeting on Eid-al-Fitr is “Eid Mubarak” (Blessed Eid).

    Eid al-Fitr is marked with prayers and festivities that include family visits, and gatherings.

    This year Ramadan began on March 11 and ended on April 9. Laylat-al-Qadr, a peaceful night, as mentioned in the Qur'an, fell on the night of April 5.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
