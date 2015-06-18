Muslims of Kazakhstan mark the start of the holy month of Ramadan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Muslims of Kazakhstan has started the holy month of Ramadan.

Within 29 days faithful Muslims will fast. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Muslim calendar. This month is the most important and honorable for the Muslims. During the entire month of strict fasting is observed. Fasting Muslims abstain from food and water from sunrise to sunset. Fasting the month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam. Fasting person has patience and tolerance, forbearance in thought and deed, contributing thereby to strengthen faith. The night of peace, concordance and destiny, a so called Laylat al-Qadr will be on June 13. Muslims solemnly celebrate the last three nights prior to the completion of the fasting as they are considered the most sacred. After the end of the month of Ramadan a three-day holiday of Id Al-Fitr begins.