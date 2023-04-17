Muslims to observe Laylat al-Qadr on night of April 17th to April 18th

ASTANA. KAZINFORM This year Laylat-Al-Qadr, which is considered the holiest night of the year, falls on the night of April 17th to April 18th, Kazinform learnt from the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan.

The Night of Power, also known as Laylat al-Qadr, falls on the last ten days of Ramadan. The majority of scholars believe it falls on the 27th night of Ramadan. This year Ramadan started on March 23.

On April 21 Muslims will celebrate Eid Al-Fitr (Oraza Ait).

This year Sadaqat al-Fitr makes 535 tenge.