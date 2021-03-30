Mutations typical for 3 COVID strains detected in Kazakhstan – Health Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mutations typical for the British, South African and Brazilian variants of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Kazakhstan, Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the press briefing on Tuesday, Minister Tsoi revealed that the mutations typical for the British, South African and Brazilian COVID variants had been confirmed in regions of Kazakhstan, except for East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions.

In his words, the ministry together with the World Health Organization (WHO) have introduced a new method of express PCR screening to detect the new COVID variants.

For instance, the British and South African COVID variants proven to be highly contagious are circulating in Almaty city which can lead to wide spread of the virus. The British COVID variant has been reported in 12 Kazakhstanis, including those who had returned from abroad.

According to the WHO, as of March 30, 2021, the British COVID strain was detected in 125 countries, South African strain – in 75 countries, and Brazilian strain – in 41 countries.