Mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Estonia reaches USD 157.5 mln

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko paid a working visit to Tallinn, where he held meetings with Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Jonatan Vseviov and Chairman of the Estonia-Kazakhstan friendship group in the Riigikogu (Parliament) Vadim Belobrovtsev, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, the parties discussed the prospects for developing Kazakh-Estonian political dialogue, enhancing trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as interaction within the framework of international organizations. Additionally, the issues related to organization of bilateral visits and facilitating the development of inter-departmental ties, as well as business, cultural and educational exchanges were addressed. The parties exchanged views on pressing issues on the regional and international agenda.

Furthermore, Roman Vassilenko emphasized the importance of the strategic partnership with the European Union with a focus on the effective implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU.

During the meeting with the Estonian deputy, Roman Vassilenko briefed his counterpart on the progress of political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan, particularly on the new electoral system, measures to strengthen parliamentarianism and multi-party system. The parties discussed the opportunities for advancing parliamentary diplomacy and ways to involve parliamentarians further in bilateral cooperation. In this regard, an agreement was reached to elaborate the visit of the Estonian friendship group delegation to Kazakhstan by the end of this year.

During the visit, Roman Vassilenko also participated in the Lennart Meri Conference, where he presented Kazakh approaches to addressing issues on international and regional agenda.

In 2023, the volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Estonia reached 157.5 million US dollars, reflecting a 29% increase (exports of 78.1 million US dollars, imports of 79.4 million US dollars).

As of January 1, 2024, there are 74 companies with Estonian capital operating in Kazakhstan.