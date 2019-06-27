My goal is to protect foreign investments - Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In his interview to Bloomberg President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev touched upon the ongoing privatization in the country, noting that it should be gradual, Kazinform reports.

According to the Head of State, big companies like Kazakhtelecom and Air Astana are expected to be privatized as well as other companies.



"But we need to have some time, we need to get prepared for the privatization. But the whole process, as a whole, as it is, will be continued, I can assure you," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.



He also emphasized that as President of Kazakhstan he would be doing his utmost in order to protect the legal interests of all companies involved in Kazakhstan's economy.



"Goal of my strategy is to protect foreign investments here in Kazakhstan in order to further improve the investment climate. We need to improve the investment climate, we need to make sure that business will feel very much comfortable in Kazakhstan," President Tokayev added.