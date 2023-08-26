My grandmother is Kazakh: Kyrgyz President explains why he presented horse to Kazakh poet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov replied to Kazakh majilisman Amanzhol Altayev’s Facebook publication criticizing Kazakh akyn Birzhan Kaldybayev’s behaviour at the opening ceremony of the I World Kok-Boru Cup held on the Issyk-Kul coast on August 13, Kazinform reports.

«I have learned from social media about the publication from our Kazakh brother Amanzhol Altayev. Of course, it is not very correct,» Sadyr Zhaparov said in an interview to the Kyrgyz National News Agency.

«People say there is no death for an ambassador and for a singer. Ambassadors are assumed responsibility for important interstate activities. Singers, in particular, akyns-improvisers, sing about the current situation for their own benefit: they criticize, praise and ask for something. This issue should not be politicized,» the Kyrgyz Leader says.

«Secondly, Birzhan Kaldybayev has Kyrgyz roots, and I have Kazakh ones. My great-great-grandfather Soltonkul married a Kazakh woman, while my grandmother Noocha is a Kazakh. I can say, that I am Birzhan's uncle and he is my nephew by matrilineal descent,» he notes.

«Third, we, Kyrgyz and Kazakhs are very sensitive to a word. If I had not presented him with a horse now, he would have sung about it in the future. If I had not heard live his speech and his words addressed to me, then it would be another matter,» Sadyr Zhaparov says and stresses that there is nothing inappropriate in this situation and there are no political aspects here.

«I presented the stallion to the akyn-improviser, so that he holds no grudge against me. Frankly speaking, I don’t know Birzhan Kaldybaev as a poet. We have not met each other before. He is called a street akyn. Probably, this street akyn will become famous for the Kyrgyz and Kazakh public in the future. He is still young. We need to support him so that he grows creatively and becomes popular. Kazakh and Kyrgyz people should support each other. The situation in the world is escalating. There are also people trying to sow dissent between our nations. We must be far from such mistakes. Let's keep our strong friendship,» adds the Kyrgyz Leader.

As reported, from August 13 to 20, the city of Cholpon-Ata in Kyrgyzstan hosted the I World Kok-Boru Cup among club teams.

Birzhan Kaldybayev performed as an aitys singer at the opening ceremony.

Sadyr Zhaparov was so impressed with the poet’s performance, that he announced he would present a purebred stallion to him. The ceremony of handing over the horse was held later in Bishkek with the participation of Chief of the Presidential Affairs Department Kanybek Tumanbayev.

Deputy of the Majilis (lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament) Amanzhol Altayev, who is also the Vice Chairman of the Union of Kazakhstan Aitys Singers, criticized Birhznan Kaldybayev’s performance on his Facebook account.

«Birzhan has no right to perform on behalf of the Kazakh people in the context of Kazakh art of aitys. There is no such an aitysker (aitys singer) in the Kazakh art. This is not linked to Birzhan’s popularity. I am grateful to the Kyrgyz side for kindness, but we do ask not to name any random person as a poet of the Kazakh people,» the publication reads.

Aitys is a contest of improvised oral poetry spoken or sung to the accompaniment of Kazakh dombra or Kyrgyz komuz. Two akyns compete with one another improvising on topics chosen by the audience. The winner’s title is awarded to that akyn who demonstrates the best musical skills, originality, wisdom and resourcefulness.