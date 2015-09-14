My next goal is Tour de France-2016 - Fabio Aru

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Commenting on his victory at the Vuelta a Espana captain of "Astana" cycling team Fabio Aru noted that it would be extremely difficult for him to show the results he had without the support of his teammates and fans, Vesti.kz informs.

- First of all, I want to thank "Astana" team and my teammates. They helped me to realize my dream. It was a very difficult race. However, we won it all together. This victory belongs to the entire team of "Astana" and Kazakhstan.

- What do you want to win next?

- My next main goal is the 2016 Tour de France race. Next week we will make a decision regarding my training program. However, I think I will be training for the Big Loop specifically.

- Your family supported you at every stage of the race. Did you feel the support?

- The family is very important for me. They are the key to my success. I want to thank my family and my girlfriend Valentina for their support and love.

- Did you worry about Tom Dumoulin taking the red jersey from you?

- When Dumoulin took the red jersey from me I thought he was very strong. But I wasn't alone and our team worked well at the 20 th stage of the race. Dumoulin was alone.

- However, we could see during the race that you were mad.

- You can be sure about your victory only after you finished the race. I worried about the final result but I believed and continued to work hard.

- Do you think you could win the Vuelta being on the other team?

- I can just thank "Astana" because I became a better racer and a true professional thanks to my team. So, once again I thank my team for helping me reach this level.

- Will we see you at the Almaty Tour?

- Yes, I will come to the Almaty Tour to see my fans in Kazakhstan. I feel that Kazakhstan loves me. I am welcomed here like at home. I will be happy to take part in that race.

- Kazakhstan, in turn, will be happy to see you!

As earlier reported, captain of "Astana" team Fabio Aru won the Vuelta a Espana race winning the red jersey of the leader of the race at the 20 th stage of the Vuelta.