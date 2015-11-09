YANGON. KAZINFORM - Myanmar's opposition NLD party, led by Aung San Suu Kyi, says it is on track to win more than 70% of seats in the country's historic election - a tally that could sweep it to power and end decades of military dominance, The Guardian reports.

The National League for Democracy's hopes of a decisive victory increased as Myanmar's election commission began to release results from across the country. The NLD won all 32 out of the first 32 seats announced for Myanmar lower house, plus three out of four seats for the regional assemblies, prompting celebratory scenes among supporters outside party headquarters in Yangon. A total of 498 seats are being contested in the upper and lower houses of Myanmar's parliament. More results are expected to be announced throughout Monday. "We will win a landslide," Nyan Win, a party spokesman, told the Associated Press. Aung San Suu Kyi earlier hinted at victory in Myanmar's first free elections for decades, despite an unexpected delay in the release of the results. Full story