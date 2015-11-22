EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:25, 22 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Myanmar mine landslide kills 60, 100 missing - reports

    None
    None
    NAYPYIDAW. KAZINFORM - A landslide in Myanmar mine reportedly killed some 90 people and left 100 missing.

    A landslide occurred near a jade mine in Myanmar's Kachin state on Saturday, ABC News reported citing local community leader Lamai Gum Ja. According to latest reports, at least 90 people dead and 100 missing. The causes of collapse are still unclear. The region is renowned for production of finest quality jade, bringing billions of dollars per year, according to Sputnik International.

    Tags:
    Incidents World News Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!