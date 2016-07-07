Myasnikovich suggests holding Belarus-France forum of regions in 2017

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus and France may hold a forum of regions in Minsk in 2017, Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Mikhail Myasnikovich said as he met with a delegation of the France-Belarus Friendship Group of the National Assembly of France on 7 July, BelTA has learned.

"As Chairman of the Council of the Republic, which is a body of regional representation, I am interested in cooperation between regions. Let us make effort and hold a forum of regions of Belarus and France in Minsk in 2017. This will help us to somewhat reboot the current bilateral relations," Mikhail Myasnikovich said.

Today there is a political basis for boosting the relations between Belarus and France, the official believes. The countries need to strengthen ties in economy, culture, science, technology and other areas. Belarus and France have 19 agreements, and Mikhail Myasnikovich thinks that the two countries should sign agreements in other fields. Another seven documents are being drafted.



Mikhail Myasnikovich asked the French MPs to facilitate the signing process. The documents include an agreement on international road transport, a treaty for the avoidance of double taxation, and an agreement on cooperation in science and technology. Mikhail Myasnikovich pointed out that Belarus and France should cooperate without intermediaries. "At the level of the European Union, there are many commissions and special rapporteurs acting as middlemen in the relations with Belarus," the Chairman of the Council of the Republic noted. He stressed that special rapporteurs in their reports frequently address a specific issue. They are not always interested in finding a solution, but rather in keeping their posts.



Partaking in the meeting in Minsk also are Nicolas Dhuicq, Chairman of the France-Belarus Friendship Group and a member of the National Assembly of France, and Thierry Mariani, a member of the French Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.