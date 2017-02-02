EN
    11:03, 02 February 2017

    Myrzabek Saktaganov appointed as general director of Kuryk Port

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Myrzabek Saktaganov has become the general director of Kuryk Port LLP, Kazinform correspondent reports. 

    His appointment was approved by the Board of JSC "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy".

    Prior to the appointment Myrzabek Saktaganov worked as deputy director of the ferry complex at the Kuryk Port and Vice President of JSC ‘NC "Aktau International Sea Trade Port".

    The Kuryk Port is 100 kilometers away from Aktau. Construction of the ferry complex at the port began in April 2015. Its estimated capacity amounts to 5.1 million tons of cargo per year. The ferry complex is an important part of the transport and logistics system of the Trans-Caspian International Corridor. It is used to transship grain, oil products, fertilizers, chemicals and other cargos to neighboring countries of the Caspian region.

