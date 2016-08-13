EN
    11:39, 13 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Myrzakhmetov: Local authorities to be allowed to buy farmlands for public use

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Local authorities should be allowed to buy agricultural lands for public use, believes Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Askar Myrzakhmetov.

    "It is necessary to amend the legislation in terms of allotting land plots for individual housing construction," said Myrzakhmetov at the regular session of the Land Reform Commission on Saturday, adding that the local authorities should be entitled to buy agricultural lands for public use.

    "Given that in the cities, regional centers there is no spare land and the surrounding lands are the lands of agricultural designation, we need to amend the legislation in terms of buying such lands for public use," he added.

    The minister also stressed that nearly 70% of inquiries submitted to the commission are regarding the allotting of land plots for individual housing construction.

