Myrzakhmetov says epizootic situation in Kazakhstan is stable

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM The epizootic situation regarding extremely dangerous animal diseases in Kazakhstan remains stable, Deputy PM-Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov said today at the meeting with public in Taldykorgan.

“The epizootic situation in regard to extremely dangerous animal diseases in Kazakhstan is stable. Since January 2015 we have registered 247 hotbeds of extremely dangerous animal diseases. 224 of them have been liquidated and closed by local executives' decisions. Veterinary-quarantine works are underway at the remaining 23 sites,” said Myrzakhmetov.