Myrzatay Zholdasbekov awarded with I Degree Barys Order

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with statesman and public activist Myrzatay Zholdasbekov, Akorda press service informed.

The Head of State congratulated M.Zholdasbekov on his 80th jubilee and wished him strong health and long life.

“You have always been with me after our country gained its independence. You were an advisor and Deputy Prime Minister. I appointed you to different positions. You headed several universities and trained diplomats. You are a famous scholar and writer,” said N.Nazarbayev.

The President emphasized the contribution of M.Zholdasbekov to the country’s development and awarded him with I Degree Barys Order.

In turn, M.Zholdasbekov thanked the President for high evaluation of his activity.

“I have witnessed the formation of our independence. There were both good and hard times. Fortunately, we gained our sovereignty and now live in favorable conditions. The country is carrying out reforms and the process of spiritual modernization has already begun. I will always stay with you and will remain your faithful close associate,” he said.