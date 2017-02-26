Myrzatay Zholdasbekov: Constitutional reforms dictated by time

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The aim of the current reform is to meet to meet the demands of the modern world. This was stated by the Doctor of Philology, public figure and statesman Myrzatay Zholdasbekov in the course of a Kazakhstan TV Channel teleconference dedicated to the public discussion of the constitutional reforms suggested by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"This decision was made to meet the demands of the present time. Our country has always sought to keep up with the global development processes. As the Head of the State noted, it is the third modernization. We have already carries out two modernizations. After the collapse (of the USSR - Ed.) we were able to restore the country and build an independent state. Today our economy is developing steadily and our country is known all over the world", Mr. Zholdasbekov said. He also highlighted that the Head of State wanted a public discussion of the constitutional reforms he initiated.



"In my opinion it indicates our President's active citizenship. And he explained in detail why he arrived at this decision. In the most challenging years we were able to create an independent state. Then the Head of State announced Kazakhstan 2030 Development Strategy, and back then many people did not believe in it. Yet years passed and now we see that we implemented it and have already started to implement the 2050 Strategy", he concluded.