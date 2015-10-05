EN
    16:49, 05 October 2015 | GMT +6

    N. Dawes&#39; goal among 10 best goals of September in KHL

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The KHL chose 10 best goals of September.

    Nigel Dawes of Barys HC has his goal at the 5 th place in the top 10.

    The list of the best goals in September in the KHL:

    1. Nikolai Lemtyugov (Avangard);

    2. Oscar Moller (Ak Bars);

    3. Sergei Shirokov (Avangard);

    4. Vladimir Sobotka (Avangard);

    5. Nigel Dawes (Barys);

    6. Mathis Olimb (Jokerit);

    7. Ivan Vishnevsky (Salavat Yulayev);

    8. Alexey Makeyev (Vitayz);

    9. Colby Genoway (Medvescak);

    10. Justin Azevedo (Ak bars).

