16:49, 05 October 2015 | GMT +6
N. Dawes' goal among 10 best goals of September in KHL
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The KHL chose 10 best goals of September.
Nigel Dawes of Barys HC has his goal at the 5 th place in the top 10.
The list of the best goals in September in the KHL:
1. Nikolai Lemtyugov (Avangard);
2. Oscar Moller (Ak Bars);
3. Sergei Shirokov (Avangard);
4. Vladimir Sobotka (Avangard);
5. Nigel Dawes (Barys);
6. Mathis Olimb (Jokerit);
7. Ivan Vishnevsky (Salavat Yulayev);
8. Alexey Makeyev (Vitayz);
9. Colby Genoway (Medvescak);
10. Justin Azevedo (Ak bars).