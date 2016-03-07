N. Djokovic: Match against Kukushkin was among my hardest

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - After a victory over Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin in the 4th match of the Davis Cup Serbian Novak Djokovic said that Kukushkin was one of the most difficult opponents for him to play against, Sports.kz informs.

"Obviously, I have played one of the hardest matches. My opponent played at a very high level. He was focused and aggressive. I, in turn, did not show my strengths. However, I was able to demonstrate enough determination to swing the course of the match my way. In general, I was on top in this one. We both were tired in the fifth set but my service made the difference at the end," Djokovic said.