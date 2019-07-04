EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:35, 04 July 2019 | GMT +6

    N.K. defense minister meets Russian delegation

    None
    None
    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - North Korea's defense minister held a meeting with a Russian delegation in Pyongyang on Thursday, the North's state media reported, Yonhap reports.

    No Kwang-chol, minister of the People's Armed Forces, held talks with Russian Vice Defense Minister Alexander Fomin, leader of a delegation of ministry officials on a trip to the North, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

    During the meeting, Fomin delivered a gift to No for leader Kim Jong-un, the KCNA said. It, however, did not provide details on what they discussed.
    null

    On Wednesday, Fomin met with Kim Hyong-ryong, North Korea's vice defense minister, and discussed "the issues of putting friendly and cooperative relations between the armies of the two countries on a higher stage," it reported.

    The Russian delegation's visit to Pyongyang came after leader Kim traveled to Vladivostok in April for his first-ever summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
    The delegation left Pyongyang on Thursday, the KCNA said.

    null

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!